A missing 8 year old child from a private residence on County Rd N in the town of Sterling was found with only minor injuries. Just prior to 10:00am the Sheriff’s Office received a call of an 8 year old that had gone for a walk with her sisters in the woods and became separated from the group. It was reported the child had been missing for approximately 1 hour prior to the call. Once search crew’s arrived on scene, the child was quickly located and brought back to family. The child only sustained minor injuries.

Sheriff Spears would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search as temperatures were approaching 90 degrees.