Milwaukee Police: No Evidence Racism Connected to Molson Coors Shooting
Milwaukee police are pushing back against racism claims connected to the Molson Coors shooting last week. Investigators say they’ve found no evidence that any of the five victims ever did or said anything racist to the accused shooter. A Molson Coors spokesperson said a noose was found in Anthony Ferrill’s locker in 2015, but police are not saying what they think caused Ferrill to take two guns to the workplace and kill five co-workers.
