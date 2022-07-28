Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry has dropped out of the U-S Senate race and endorsed Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. The two men appeared together Wednesday in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Lasry says the focus now is on defeating Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson left the race Monday and also endorsed Barnes. Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch picked up an endorsement Wednesday from former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Donald Trump had recently given his endorsement to a Kleefisch opponent, Tim Michels