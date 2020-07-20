The Republican Party of Monroe County, WI is hosting a Meet Your Local County Candidates event on WED, JULY 29 — 7-9 PM at the Fox Hole Pub in Sparta. Our event will be held in the outdoor pavilion. We have invited all incumbents and challengers that are competing in the Primary on Tuesday, August 11 and in the General Election on Tuesday, November 3. Please join us to hear directly from your local elected officials and candidates. They will provide information about themselves, their experiences, and the job responsibilities to help you best determine who to vote for. There will also be time to ask questions.





County Candidates and positions:

Monroe County District Attorney

Kevin Croninger (incumbent) (running unopposed)

Monroe County Clerk

Shelley Bohl (incumbent) (running unopposed)

Monroe County Treasurer

Debra Carney (incumbent)

Mindy Hemmersbach (challenger)

Monroe County Register of Deeds

Deb Brandt (incumbent)

Beth Ford (challenger)

We hope you take this opportunity to get to know the candidates before the election. Please contact Monroe County Republican Party with any questions via Facebook, email at mcwigop@gmail.com or on the website https://www.monroecountywigop.com/ .