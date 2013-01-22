Authorities in Milwaukee are dealing with one of the deadliest mass shootings in Wisconsin history. A 51-year-old man entered the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors Wednesday afternoon and started shooting. Five people were killed, then the gunman turned his weapon on himself. No names have been released. Company C-E-O Gavin Hattersley emailed employees saying the office will be closed for the rest of the week. About 14-hundred people work there — the home of Miller Brewing for more than a century.