Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that the Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary Designee Andrea Palm did not have statutory authority to extend the “Safer At Home” order to May 26, therefore ending restrictions statewide.



“The Supreme Court’s decision is good news for our small, Main Street businesses that are fighting for survival. I’m confident that those small business will be smart as they open their doors. They know their customers better than someone in Madison.



I have heard directly from many businesses that have strong plans in place to clean, sanitize and respect the health and wellbeing of their customers. I am recommending that concerned owners and community leaders review the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to reopen their unique businesses, organizations and public offices with measures to protect the people of our communities.



Citizens need to make good choices as well. People with compromised immune systems or health concerns need to take responsibility for their own health. If you are uncomfortable going to a store or a restaurant – don’t go. If you are uncomfortable going to church – don’t go.



Our communities and businesses have developed new mechanisms to serve their customers and citizens who choose to stay at home. Wisconsinites have innovated and adapted during the pandemic and these adaptations will likely remain to serve those who choose to stay home.”