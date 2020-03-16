A single motor vehicle crash occurred on E. Smith Rd at Larson Dr, in the town of Viroqua. 63-year-old Randy L. Young was driving east, when he swerved for a deer that was in the roadway. He crossed the centerline and entered the north side ditch striking a culvert pipe and then a tree. Randy was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Assisting at the scene were the Westby First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.