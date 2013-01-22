The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jesse James Dalton, age 35, of rural Viroqua, Wisconsin. Dalton was arrested on January 29, 2020 as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Investigations Division at the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred on January 24, 2020 in which Dalton was attempting to elude a Vernon County deputy within the village of Readstown. Through the investigation, an excess of 27 grams of methamphetamine was found in Dalton’s possession.

Dalton was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. He will be charged as a repeat offender. Dalton is currently being held in the Vernon County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on February 25, 2020.