Man Arrested After Found Hiding In Closet In Sparta
A man is in custody after police say he was found hiding in the closet of a home in Sparta. Police say Kabian Coleman broke into the house on December 10th and yelled “ho ho ho” from behind a closet door when he was found. Kabian later ran from the house but was found hiding in a nearby garage. Police say Coleman admitted to using drugs. He also reportedly told them he didn’t intend to hurt anyone and was just trying to escape the cold.
