A maintenance worker was killed in a construction zone in the Township of Columbus, says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Todd Horn says first responders arrived at the U.S. Highway 151 overpass and Wisconsin Highway 73 around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Horn said road maintenance crews were doing work on the overpass when one of the workers was hit by a vehicle. The worker has since died from their injuries.

Horn said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.