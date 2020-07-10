Wisconsin’s tax season was extended to July 15 this year due to COVID-19. Thus far, 2.8 million tax filers have submitted returns out of an expected 3 million. “This last week of the extended season will be busy, and our customer service agents are ready and here to assist filers who have waited until the end to file,” noted Secretary Peter Barca. “I’m proud to say they have kept up the same level of top-notch service during this pandemic and have even added extra hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to better accommodate our customers’ schedules.”

People may use the free, fast and accurate Wisconsin E-file online tool to file their state income taxes, or they may choose to use third-party software from an approved vendor. Like other online tools, Wisconsin E-file does the required math to prevent errors and allows direct deposit or withdrawal from a bank account.

DOR encourages taxpayers with questions to submit them online or call DOR’s individual customer service line at 608.266.2486.

Through July 31, the DOR customer service call center will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Our regular hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. We are staying open an extra hour on both Tuesdays and Thursday to better accommodate our busy customers.

Taxpayers will find some helpful resources available on DOR’s website at www.revenue.wi.gov including:

a list of free tax help sites across Wisconsin and more information about them

an online application that will check the status of your refund

a mobile app available free of charge from the Apple or Android app stores

