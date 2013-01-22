Legislature To Create Savings Accounts For Disabled Residents
Plans for a state-based ABLE program have been introduced at the Wisconsin Capitol. ABLE programs are savings accounts that come with tax advantages to help the families of people with disabilities save for future expenses. The money could be used for education, housing or transportation. Wisconsin already had state-based tax advantages for those who enroll in ABLE programs, but the state doesn’t have its own ABLE program yet.
