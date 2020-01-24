The state’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau is predicting over 800-million dollars in tax surplus for the state this year, thanks to higher than expected corporate taxes. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says he’s happy to hear that because it means more money for the state’s rainy day fund. He said “it will add to the cushion should we have a downturn any time in the future, there will be more resources there.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’d rather roll out property tax relief for the state.