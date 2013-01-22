A Wisconsin state lawmaker says “nothing is getting done” about the state’s unemployment benefit backup. Some people have been waiting six months for their checks. Republican State Senator Chris Kapenga says it has been months and thousands of people are still waiting. Kapenga says his office has received hundreds and hundreds of emails and the conversation hasn’t changed for at least three months. He says it’s up to Governor Evers to make things better. Kapenga thinks the Department of Workforce Development should have its employees working 24 hours-a-day, six-days-a-week to catch up.