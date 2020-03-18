The governor’s ban on large gatherings is even affecting funerals in some cases. The owner of a funeral home in Chippewa Falls is suspending all services and others are leaving the decision to the families and churches. Horan Funeral Home owner Mike Horan says funerals usually draw 75-to-100 people and many of those attending are elderly, putting them in the at-risk population for Covid-19. Governor Tony Evers extended the ban to gatherings of more than 10 people Tuesday.