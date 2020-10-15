La Crosse Police are reporting the department’s largest fentanyl seizure in history. Three people have been arrested. Investigators were reportedly conducting surveillance of an apartment building when they spotted one of their suspects, Jesse J. Stringer, leaving. While Stringer was being arrested, an Emergency Response Team served a warrant, taking two more people into custody. Authorities say Stringer, Caprice Washington, and Jerrad Simms are scheduled to make their initial appearances in La Crosse County Circuit Court this (Thursday) afternoon. E-R-T officers say Simms tried to get away by jumping out a window when they entered, but he was quickly arrested.