The sentence is 66 years in prison for a western Wisconsin man convicted in a fatal Sauk County drunken driving crash. Fifty-nine-year-old Albart Shores of La Crosse was sentenced for the October 2018 crash that killed Whitetail Golf Course owner Scot Miller and school bus company owner Dave Howe. Shores was convicted on 15 charges in April. Authorities say he was drunk and had cocaine in his system when his vehicle hit the other S-U-V, causing it to roll on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.