A two-vehicle accident occurred on December 30, 2019, at approximately 1:20 PM, in the town of Wheatland. A minivan driven by Patrick Brown was South Bound on State Highway 35 and turning left onto Zitzner Rd. A semi driven by Musbah Abdalla was also South Bound on State Highway 35 following the minivan. The semi struck the minivan as it was attempting to turn. The minivan stayed on the roadway and the semi crossed the centerline and went over an embankment on the East side of the highway. The semi came to rest approximately 15 feet down an embankment. Patrick Brown was taken to Gundersen Health by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.