A single vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of West Kickapoo Street and Soldier’s Grove Road, in the Village of Readstown. A vehicle driven by a Bradi Larson age 26 of Lacrosse, WI was traveling east on Kickapoo Street when he lost control of his vehicle. Bradi struck a road sign before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver was uninjured and located a short distance away. Bradi was arrested for operating under the influence.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.