Kwik Trip is announcing that the company has signed an agreement to acquire Madison-based Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers.

In a press release Wednesday, the company says the acquisition “allows Kwik Trip to expand its presence with the respected Stop-N-Go chain of stores,” and that “Stop-N-Go management and team members have built an excellent brand over their 57 years in business and are known for their excellent customer service and convenience.”

Stop-N-Go operates 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early December, according to the press release. The company says they plan to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner, however, some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trip.

Kwik Trip owns and operates over 700 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and employs over 27,000 coworkers.