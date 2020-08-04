Junior Achievement of Wisconsin received $72,500 in grants from Wells Fargo consistent with the company’s focus on helping organizations address complex societal issues and pave a path to stability and financial success for the underserved.

With the grants, Junior Achievement will provide work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy education to K-12 students in the greater metropolitan areas of the Fox Cities, Eau Claire, Green Bay, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Wausau. Junior Achievement programs are provided in Wisconsin schools by community and business volunteers who teach life-skills, such as managing a personal budget, understanding credit cards and a credit rating, creating a resume, preparing for a job interview, starting a new business, and developing essential soft skills such as communication, problem solving, and teamwork.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wells Fargo grant will also be used to implement new program delivery models. In schools where in-person program delivery is not allowed, Junior Achievement will provide pre-recorded videos or live-stream volunteers to schools or to teachers who may still be teaching online classes.

“This grant from Wells Fargo will help bring the economic lessons Junior Achievement teaches to students throughout Wisconsin,” said Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “These lessons have never been more important and relevant than they are now. Furthermore, this grant will help us deliver content in new ways so children and young adults can spend more time planning for and dreaming about tomorrow, and less time worrying about today.”

“We are excited to continue our longtime partnership with Junior Achievement of Wisconsin through funding that will further advance youth workforce development and training,” said Wells Fargo Wealth Management Regional Managing Director James Quinlan. “In a time where the pandemic is preventing in-person learning, it’s comforting to know this grant can be used to implement new educational delivery methods to students and teachers who may still be teaching online classes. This education-business partnership better prepares local youth for the future.”

About Junior Achievement (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. For over 100 years, Junior Achievement’s programs—in the core content areas of work and career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy— have ignited the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in tomorrow’s economy. Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has 12 statewide Area offices that annually serve more than 81,000 students through a dedicated core of 5,000 volunteer mentors.