A Jefferson County judge has ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources must schedule a gray wolf hunt this month. Circuit Court Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier issued the ruling Thursday. Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board had originally voted 4-3 not to hold the hunt. The conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty brought a lawsuit. They based their case on a state statute that said if the gray wolf ever was taken off the endangered species list, the state would allow for the animal to be hunted. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list on Jan. 4.