May 27th, 2020 – Iola, Wisconsin: Joe Opperman, Executive Director of the Iola Car Show, has released the details of the first ever Rally for Iola. This fundraiser opens the Iola Car Show grounds for a car cruise that allows participants to celebrate Iola while adhering to the safety guidelines at the time.



All cars are welcome for this cruise. Admission for each car is $15. Only pre-registrants will have the option to order the limited edition Rally for Iola t-shirt! The Iola Car Show staff are inviting show cars and everyday vehicles to gather at the grounds and experience this unique opportunity. Staging of cars will begin at 8:00 AM on Saturday, July 11th. There will be a cruise through the Iola grounds at 10:00 AM – this will showcase different organizations and community aspects that honor the volunteers and iconic parts of the car show. Once through the grounds, the cruise will take to the open road, winding its way 75 miles through Waupaca County. Cars will travel past Schmidt’s Corners, through Big & Little Falls, then Clintonville, Symco, Manawa, Waupaca, and finally Scandinavia.



Joe Opperman states: “On behalf of everyone involved in the Iola Car Show organization, including our Board of Directors, staff, thousands of volunteers and the community at large, I want to very sincerely thank you for joining us in the Rally for Iola.”



He continues, “The Rally for Iola is a rally for us all. It’s a rally for tradition, it’s a rally for the American spirit, and it’s a rally for our future. In 2020, Iola needs your help. In whatever way you can support us, whether financially, spiritually, or otherwise, we appreciate you. The way we come together in the wake of the year 2020 will help to set our course for generations to come.”



Details for the cruise: The planned route can be found on the Iola Car Show Facebook page as well as the website; https://www.iolaoldcarshow.com/. Rally for Iola t-shirts are available for pre-sale with purchase of Rally for Iola vehicle admission. Limited sizes of t-shirts will be available for sale at the Rally. *Details are subject to change.



Feel free to share our 30 second commercial we’ve created for the Rally. https://youtu.be/RzVX0Vzgcro



About The Iola Car Show

The Iola Car Show is a production of Iola Old Car Show Inc., a non-profit corporation established to promote the industry, and for the betterment of its area communities. ? With more than 115,000 people attending each year on over 300 acres featuring more than 2,200 show cars, 4,000+ swap spaces, 1,000 car corral spaces and 1,600 camping spaces, the Iola Car Show is one of the biggest events for auto enthusiasts in America.



