Wisconsin election officials are reminding people they need to bring an acceptable photo I-D with them when they cast an in-person absentee ballot for the April election starting today (Tuesday). COVID-19 precautions are still in force at the absentee voting locations – meaning a person wanting to vote early may have to wait for another person to leave before they can go inside. If this is your first time to vote, you will need to bring proof of residence so you can register. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds people they can find more information at MyVote.WI.GOV.