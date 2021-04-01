The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the human remains found in a remote wooded area of Knapp Township 42 years ago have finally been identified. Members of a logging crew made the discovery August 15th, 1978. With the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the D-N-A Doe Project, the remains have been identified as Dennis McConn, who was 29 years old when he went missing from Kenosha in 1977. Authorities think the decomposed remains had been located in the area for several months before they were found. Forensic investigators believe McConn was the victim of a homicide.