Long-term care facilities in Wisconsin could begin to receive doses of a coronavirus vaccine for residents and staff as soon as next week. State officials are expecting 100-thousand doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. That shipment would be double the size of the first shipment received from Pfizer. The Department of Health Services has joined a federal partnership with the C-V-S and Walgreens pharmacy chains to distribute vaccines to those long-term care facilities. Wisconsin Public Radio reports state officials hope all residents and workers at the nursing homes could be vaccinated by the end of January. An estimated 28-thousand people live in Wisconsin nursing homes.