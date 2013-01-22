Thursday the state Assembly passed Assembly Bill 422 to bring Wisconsin’s minimum tobacco sales age in line with the Federal sales age. The bill enjoyed bi-partisan support and will enable local law enforcement to implement a recent federal law change.

“Youth use of e-cigarettes is an epidemic; we see it everywhere in our communities,” said Brad Gast, Weston resident and member of the American Heart Association’s Advocacy Committee. “We want to thank the Assembly, including the bill’s champion, Representative John Spiros, for supporting this legislation. Once fully implemented, this legislation will help us curb youth usage of e-cigarettes and keep e-cigarettes and vaping out of our schools.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 1 in 5 high schoolers use e-cigarettes and 1 in 9 middle schoolers have tried them. “We must get a handle on this crisis,” said Gregg Wieczorek, Principal at Arrowhead High School in Heartland. “E-cigarettes are a public health hazard for our kids, and they are disrupting the learning environment in schools.” Gregg testified at the Assembly public hearing on AB 422, showing legislators just a fraction of the e-cigarette devices he has confiscated this past year.

“Last year, we at Children’s Wisconsin saw firsthand the dangers of youth e-cigarette use. Dozens of kids came to our emergency room with severe respiratory complications linked to vaping,” said Louella Amos, MD, pulmonologist at Children’s Wisconsin and associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.