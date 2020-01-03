Plans for a new law to offer protection for sports referees are starting to take form. Wisconsin lawmakers want parents and fans to be nicer. Harass a sports official and you could find yourself paying a 10-thousand dollar fine. State Representative Don Vruwink is also a veteran official. He says people often cross the line at high school sporting events. Vruwink says his approach isn’t aimed at arresting or silencing parents, just stopping the worst behavior of people in the stands. Current law applies only if the offender touches an official. The new law would include harassment or threats.