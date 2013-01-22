A report released this week says the Green New Deal would cost Wisconsin families an average of 40-thousand dollars-a-year. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Competitive Enterprise Institute commissioned the study that estimates the cost to change to sustainable energy, retrofit homes and offices, and phase-out the internal combustion engine over the next 10 years. The groups say most families in the state couldn’t afford it. The conservative groups say farmers would lose hundreds of millions – or billions – of dollars when switching to organic-only farming and paying carbon taxes on their cows.