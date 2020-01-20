Governor Wants State Lawmakers To Package Bills To Curtail Youth Vaping
Governor Tony Evers wants lawmakers to pass a pair of bills which would curtail youth vaping. The governor’s office says the products offer serious health risks to users by injuring parts of the brain which control attention and learning. Evers wants legislation to ban vaping and vapor products on all K-through-12 campuses and expand the definition of a public health emergency. A second measure would pay for a public health campaign about the topic.
