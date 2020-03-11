Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants the Legislature to do something about spring flooding, but lawmakers are headed home. Evers requested a package of new laws boosting flood spending Tuesday. He wants to make sure the state covers half the cost of fixing flood-damaged roads and bridges. Forecasters are predicting major flooding in Wisconsin this spring. The governor’s proposals came too late. State Assembly members left Madison at the end of the session last month and the Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to meet just one more time during March.