Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he hopes the maps drawn up by a nonpartisan commission will push state lawmakers to be more open next year when they do the same work. Evers signed an executive order creating the commission Tuesday. Lawmakers won’t have to vote on the maps produced by the commission based on the U-S Census Bureau’s 2020 population results. Evers says Wisconsin residents will be able to look at the commission’s maps, then compare them to those drawn up by the Legislature. He says that will let people decide whether “there’s something wrong with this picture.”