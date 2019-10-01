Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Republicans say they need to meet to talk about COVID relief.  Nothing is scheduled yet.  Evers released details of a 541-million-dollar package Tuesday and he wants the Legislature to consider the 19 bills this fall.  Assembly Speaker Robin Vos held a news conference shortly after the Democratic governor revealed his plans.  The Republican Vos presented a set of ideas focusing on contact tracers and rapid testing.  He says a meeting with Evers will have to be conducted before a relief package can be finalized.  The governor has suggested meeting Friday.