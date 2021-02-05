Governor Tony Evers has issued a new health emergency and mask order in response to Republican efforts to end the current order. The Governor issued the new mask order and health emergency today (Thursday) just one hour after the State Assembly issued a resolution to end his last mask order. Governor Evers says that he doesn’t want to compromise on people’s safety, nor does he want to jeopardize federal funding. Evers did not indicate if he would sign a proposed Republican package of COVID-19 relief measures, but that still hasn’t made it out of the legislature. The legislature has not sent the Governor a bill to sign in nearly 300 days.