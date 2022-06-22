Governor Tony Evers says he doesn’t want to see Wisconsin gas stations taking advantage of the current situation. Inflation is pushing prices higher on many day-to-day purchases. Evers signed an executive order Tuesday morning aimed at stopping price gouging for gasoline and diesel fuel statewide. He says his order means people can have confidence that their local convenience store isn’t trying to pull a fast one on them. If a customer suspects price gouging, they are encouraged to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection. The price of regular unleaded in Wisconsin averages four-dollars, 83-cents a gallon as of Tuesday.