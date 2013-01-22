Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says he hasn’t decided whether to extend his statewide mask mandate when it expires at the end of this month. The state is experiencing significant increases in COVID-19 cases, especially on college campuses. Evers told an audience at the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday he will “cross that bridge when we get there.” There is an active legal challenge in the courts. A Marquette University Law School poll released this week shows 57 percent of those surveyed approve of the way the governor has handled the coronavirus pandemic.