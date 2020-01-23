Governor Tony Evers focused on Wisconsin successes in his second State of the State address Wednesday at the Capitol. The Democratic state leader says he will call a special session to revitalize the agricultural economy. Evers wants lawmakers to take up a package of bills on dairies and farms, but Republicans say they haven’t seen the details yet. They were less supportive of Evers’ plans to sign an executive order creating a nonpartisan, citizen-filled redistricting commission. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos questions whether that would be constitutional.