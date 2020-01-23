Governor Focuses On Successes, Ag Needs In State Of State Address
Governor Tony Evers focused on Wisconsin successes in his second State of the State address Wednesday at the Capitol. The Democratic state leader says he will call a special session to revitalize the agricultural economy. Evers wants lawmakers to take up a package of bills on dairies and farms, but Republicans say they haven’t seen the details yet. They were less supportive of Evers’ plans to sign an executive order creating a nonpartisan, citizen-filled redistricting commission. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos questions whether that would be constitutional.
