Governor Tony Evers says he vetoed Republicans’ 250-million-dollar tax cut today because he wants to find a compromise that invests in schools while providing property tax relief. Evers claims the G-O-P Assembly sent him a letter outlining their legislative priorities which included two-thirds state funding for K-through-12 education. The Democratic governor wanted to spend 250-million of the project surplus on schools with 130-million dollars to reduce property taxes. The Republican tax cut would have sent an average of 106 dollars to qualifying taxpayers. Joint Finance Committee chair John Nygren said, “I am greatly disappointed that Governor Evers has once again chosen to play politics and veto a tax cut that was targeted to help low-and middle-income families across our state.”