Suspends Rules for Veterans Income Assistance Program

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) announced today that Governor Tony Evers has suspended several provisions of the Assistance to Needy Veterans Grant (ANVG) program, providing more low-income veterans access to emergency financial aid. The ANVG program provides subsistence payments and other health care grants to low income veterans who experience a loss of income.

“This grant program was designed to help veterans during a time of need,” WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar said. “COVID-19 has hit many people hard economically. With the changes announced today, we anticipate more low-income veterans will be able to access emergency financial aid. We appreciate Governor Evers giving us the flexibility to help as many veterans as possible during this challenging time.”

Current rules contain some requirements that would prevent, hinder, or delay payments to veterans who have experienced a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A temporary suspension of these provisions will allow WDVA to take the necessary action to assist and protect the health and welfare of Wisconsin’s veterans and their families.

The WDVA has requested the following temporary provisions to ease requirements, remove burdens, and reduce limitations on a veteran applying for assistance:

Suspension of the requirement that applications include specific verification forms containing the signatures of a county or tribal veterans service officer or other authorized agent.

Suspension of a rule limiting an applicant’s eligibility if the applicant’s income exceeds 180 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Suspension of the deadline by which an applicant must submit an application and receive medical care by a health care provider following the loss of income.

Suspension of the requirement that an applicant must provide proof that loss of income occurred due to an economic emergency.

The ANVG program provides financial assistance to veterans who have exhausted other sources of aid. The grants may be used for specified health care and subsistence needs up to maximum grant limits. These modifications will ensure that our veterans receive the support they need and deserve during this unprecedented time.

To apply for the Assistance for Needy Veterans Grant online, visit www.MyWisVets.com. Veterans may also apply by contacting their County Veterans Service Office or Tribal Veterans Service office. Veterans may scan and email a completed paper form to the VetsBenefitsGrants@dva.wiscosnsin.gov. Questions regarding the application process can be sent to VetsBenefitsGrants@dva.wisconsin.gov.

To see the order click here.