Gov. Evers Signs Emergency Order #32
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm today signed Emergency Order #32, relating to the operation of an alternative care facility (ACF) at State Fair Park in West Allis. The ACF at State Fair Park will play a critical role in helping hospitals to manage a surge in capacity while providing a safe location for low-acuity COVID-19 patients to isolate and recover, which are essential aspects of federal guidance and the Badger Bounce Back plan.
