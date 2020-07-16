James Hernon, now 59 years old, was struggling with addiction when he assisted another individual in burglarizing a home 20 years ago in exchange for the proceeds and drugs. He now works with the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, the same organization he credits with helping him recover from his drug addiction. Mr. Hernon lives in West Allis.

Steven Johnson, now 58 years old, was 23 when he caused a tragic car accident in which his best friend was killed. He was a pallbearer in his friend’s funeral , and he has garnered the forgiveness of the victim’s mother, wh o supports a pardon. He has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and has asked for this pardon before dying. Mr. Johnson lives in Marshfield.

Taranda Westmoreland, now 45 years old, made several unauthorized charges on a credit card when she was 26. She has since obtained a master’s degree and now works to serve others in need, including minors, folks with special needs, and persons experiencing homeless ness . Ms. Westmoreland lives in Milwaukee.

Barry Plotnick, now 65 years old, was 21 years old and struggling with addiction when he and his friend broke into a drug store and stole several bottles of valium. After completing his sentence, he went on to become a successful small business owner in the produce industry and is married to his wife of 20 years with children and grandchildren. Mr. Plotnick now lives in the State of Georgia.