MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced that starting today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard will be supporting two new community-based testing sites in Milwaukee and in Madison. This is part of a series of efforts by the DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard to work with local health departments to create community testing sites in places with a known lack of access to testing or known community spread. These test sites are open to all residents, including essential workers, and will provide free drive-thru or walk-up testing.



“Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus.”



Milwaukee Community Testing Sites: North side: 5760 W Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI, 53216 (Midtown) South side: 2701 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 (UMOS) Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week

No appointments or pre-registration necessary

Drive-thru or walk-up

Learn more at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm

Madison Community Testing Site: Alliant Energy Center: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI, 53713 Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday

No appointments or pre-registration necessary

Drive-thru only

Learn more at www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing

In order to turn the dial on Safer at Home and supercharge the Badger Bounce Back, we must have access to more testing, expand contact tracing, aggressively track the spread, continue practicing safe physical distancing, and wear protective masks in public spaces. Residents that are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms or that have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested, even if they feel well.



For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage or follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram.