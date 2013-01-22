GOP Lawmakers Pushing For More Tools Against Reckless Driving
Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature say their push to get tougher on crime will result in prosecutors having more tools to use. A task force was created in Milwaukee to deal with the growing problem of reckless driving in the state’s largest city. State Senator Chris Kapenga says a package that toughens laws is all about making roads and communities safer. During an appearance on the UpFront interview program on television station W-I-S-N, Kapenga said the changes will give offenders more serious jail time for breaking the law.
Comments are closed.