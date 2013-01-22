Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature say their push to get tougher on crime will result in prosecutors having more tools to use. A task force was created in Milwaukee to deal with the growing problem of reckless driving in the state’s largest city. State Senator Chris Kapenga says a package that toughens laws is all about making roads and communities safer. During an appearance on the UpFront interview program on television station W-I-S-N, Kapenga said the changes will give offenders more serious jail time for breaking the law.