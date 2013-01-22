A man says he stepped in when another man punched and spit on a group of women in Madison. The Good Samaritan tackled the suspect and held him until police arrived early Sunday morning. The women tell investigators 26-year-old Gavin T. Pyle pulled up in a car and tried to get them to take a ride with him. When they said they weren’t interested, they accuse Pyle of getting out of the vehicle and attacking four of them. None of the victims were seriously injured. Pyle faces tentative charges of disorderly conduct and four counts of battery.