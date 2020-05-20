The state government will make $25 million available to residents who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help make rent payments.

Only adult Wisconsin residents qualify for the program. Applicants must also have an income 80 percent or below the county median for the month of or prior to submitting the application.

If approved, the state will make payments totaling up to $3000 directly to the applicant’s landlord.

Funding for the program comes from the CARES Act, a federal law designed to provide relief during the pandemic.