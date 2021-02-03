Former Shopko employees who lost their jobs when stores were closed should begin receiving their severance checks soon. The law firm handling the process says the checks will be mailed to members of the class on or before February 12th. A fund of 12-million dollars will be shared among about four-thousand former workers at the chain. Shopko closed the last of its stores in June 2019. The Ashwaubenon-based retailers had filed for bankruptcy the previous January.