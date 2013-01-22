Former University of Wisconsin football player Marcus Randle El turned himself in to police this weekend and is now charged with two counts of first-degree intention homicide. The charges stem from a shooting that left two people dead on a road in Janesville, Wisconsin. A motorist found the two early Monday afternoon. they died at the hospital. Randle El is accused of taking their S-U-V and driving it to Illinois where it was later found about 30 miles away from his hometown. Randle El’s brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL.