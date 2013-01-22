Former Badger Randle El Surrenders in Connection to Shooting Death
Former University of Wisconsin football player Marcus Randle El turned himself in to police this weekend and is now charged with two counts of first-degree intention homicide. The charges stem from a shooting that left two people dead on a road in Janesville, Wisconsin. A motorist found the two early Monday afternoon. they died at the hospital. Randle El is accused of taking their S-U-V and driving it to Illinois where it was later found about 30 miles away from his hometown. Randle El’s brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL.
Comments are closed.