On Monday, June 20th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 PM, Sauk County Dispatch received a report of an overdue bicyclist in the area of County Road B and Cassel Road in the township of Troy. It was reported that the bicyclist had left home around 7:30 PM and had not returned. A deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office responded and met with the reporting party who was able to give an approximate area in which the missing bicyclist was believed to be.

While checking the area given, the deputy located a crash scene on County Highway B east of the intersection with Cassel Road. The operator of the bicycle was still on scene and had sustained severe injuries. Life saving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful and the operator was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of their injuries.

Initial investigation showed that the bicyclist was traveling west on County Road B east of Cassel Road when they were struck by a vehicle which was also traveling west on County Road B. It is believed that this crash occurred sometime between the hours of 8:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The bicycle was severely damaged during the crash with both the bicycle and the operator coming to rest in the ditch on the north side of the road where they were located by responding emergency personnel. The vehicle involved in this crash fled from the scene without reporting the incident and has not yet been located or identified. Several items of evidence were located at the scene, video from the area is being reviewed by detectives and the investigation remains ongoing. The name of the deceased bicyclist is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family.

The suspect vehicle should have fresh damage to the front passenger side, particularly in the headlamp/front bumper area. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this investigation. If you live in the area of this incident or were traveling through the area around the time it took place and have any video or other information you feel is relevant about the suspect vehicle or who may have been operating it you are asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285). You may also submit an anonymous tip through the Crimestoppers link on the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department web page.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the Sauk Prairie Ambulance Service, Sauk City Fire Department and Sauk County Coroner’s Office.