A Farming Accident in Vernon County was reported on September 06, 2020 at approximately 11:30am, Lloyd J. Olson age 66 was on the farm unhooking a chopper box from his tractor and the chopper box rolled forward pinning Olson between the tractor and the chopper box. Lloyd was pinned for approximately one hour before being found. Olson was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life threating injuries.