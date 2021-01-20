Wisconsin’s largest farm organization accuses the Department of Natural Resources of dragging its feet on wolf management. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Tyler Wenzlaff says the D-N-R has had months to go through the process and there’s is no reason to delay a hunting season until next winter. Wenzlaff says it’s quite clear in state law that they can hold a wolf hunt yet this winter. The gray wolf was removed from the Endangered Species List in October and officially delisted on January 4th. The D-N-R is planning for a wolf season in the fall of 2021. Wenzlaff says the agency does not need additional time to develop that.